Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | German tennis champion Siegemund ordered a plate of food on the sidelines in the middle of the game and won Badosan after refueling

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 5, 2020
in World
0

For the first time in the Grand Slam, Siegemund reached the semi-finals where he will face Kvitova.

Tennis ranked 66th on the world list Laura Siegemund reached the semifinals of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career on Monday after he had ordered a plate of food on the sidelines.

Siegemund, 32, said he had had trouble eating anything before his match in Spain Paula Badosa against. Even though he was playing in the French Open and in one of the world’s food capitals, Paris.

“I was trying to eat carbs. I tried to eat an energy bar, but I didn’t get it down even trying, ”Siegemund said.

“I asked my physiotherapist to bring me something else. I just wanted to get something high in carbs, potatoes or rice. ”

Siegemund got his food next to his chair after Badosa had taken overtime. Siegemund attacked the plate with a fork.

“It probably looked weird when I ate with a fork, but better than suffering from low blood sugar. I wanted to get energy back into my body. ”

After refueling, he won ten of the last twelve games and a whole game of 7–5, 6–2.

Siegemund had tried fifteen times earlier to reach the second week of the Grand Slam in a singles match. At the US Open, he won a doubles game last month. In the quarterfinals, Siegemund will face the seventh-placed and double Wimbledon tournament winner Petra Kvitovan.

Season 3/3 grand slam, French Open, € 38 million prize pool:

Round 4 of doubles:

Women: Petra Kvitova Czech Republic (7) –Zhang Shuai China 6–2, 6–4, Laura Siegemund Germany – Paula Badosa Spain 7–5, 6–2, Sofia Kenin USA (4) –Fiona Ferro France, Ons Jabeur Tunisia ( 30) –Danielle Collins USA later.

Semi-finals: Iga Swiatek Poland – Martina Trevisan Italy, Elina Svitolina Ukraine (3) –Nadia Podoroska Argentina, Kvitova – Seigemund, Jabeur / Collins – Kenin / Ferro.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

In Mayenne, a Memorial traces the broken destinies of the deportees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In