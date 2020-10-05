Tennis | German tennis champion Siegemund ordered a plate of food on the sidelines in the middle of the game and won Badosan after refueling

For the first time in the Grand Slam, Siegemund reached the semi-finals where he will face Kvitova.

Tennis ranked 66th on the world list Laura Siegemund reached the semifinals of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career on Monday after he had ordered a plate of food on the sidelines.

Siegemund, 32, said he had had trouble eating anything before his match in Spain Paula Badosa against. Even though he was playing in the French Open and in one of the world’s food capitals, Paris.

“I was trying to eat carbs. I tried to eat an energy bar, but I didn’t get it down even trying, ”Siegemund said.

“I asked my physiotherapist to bring me something else. I just wanted to get something high in carbs, potatoes or rice. ”

Siegemund got his food next to his chair after Badosa had taken overtime. Siegemund attacked the plate with a fork.

“It probably looked weird when I ate with a fork, but better than suffering from low blood sugar. I wanted to get energy back into my body. ”

After refueling, he won ten of the last twelve games and a whole game of 7–5, 6–2.

Siegemund had tried fifteen times earlier to reach the second week of the Grand Slam in a singles match. At the US Open, he won a doubles game last month. In the quarterfinals, Siegemund will face the seventh-placed and double Wimbledon tournament winner Petra Kvitovan.

Season 3/3 grand slam, French Open, € 38 million prize pool:

Round 4 of doubles:

Women: Petra Kvitova Czech Republic (7) –Zhang Shuai China 6–2, 6–4, Laura Siegemund Germany – Paula Badosa Spain 7–5, 6–2, Sofia Kenin USA (4) –Fiona Ferro France, Ons Jabeur Tunisia ( 30) –Danielle Collins USA later.

Semi-finals: Iga Swiatek Poland – Martina Trevisan Italy, Elina Svitolina Ukraine (3) –Nadia Podoroska Argentina, Kvitova – Seigemund, Jabeur / Collins – Kenin / Ferro.