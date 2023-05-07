Tennis | General: Harri Heliövaara misses Wimbledon and the summer grass tournaments due to the birth of a child

Heliövaara is expecting their second child with her husband.

Tennis has risen to the doubles elite by leaps and bounds Harri Heliövaara misses this season’s third grand slam tournament, Wimbledon, as well as the summer’s other grass tournaments due to the birth of a child. Heliövaara told about it In an interview with Yle.

Heliövaara is expecting their second child with her husband. The calculated time is at the end of June, Wimbledon starts on July 3rd.

“Wimbledon will be missed this time. But hopefully we will have time to play it many more times, maybe there won’t be too many children after this,” Heliövaara told Yle.

Heliövaara shares the 11th place in the doubles world ranking with his British pair by Lloyd Glasspool with. The duo has reached the quarter-finals of the grand slam tournaments at last year’s French Open and US Open.

This year’s French Open takes place before Wimbledon from May 28 to 11. June.