Colombia closed the day at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games with 12 gold medals, in fifth place in the table, thanks to the two gold medals he won this Saturday.

Tennis gave Colombia its 12th gold medal in the mixed doubles. Yuliana Lizarazo and Nicolás Barrientos won the final by defeating Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Demoliner in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

Earlier, the Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani defeated the Colombians María Fernanda Herazo and Paulina Pérez in two sets and won the gold in women’s doubles.

The Brazilian duo beat the Colombians 7-5 and 6-3, who had to settle for second place.

The Argentineans Lourdes Carle and Julia Riera completed the podium by beating the Chileans Alexa Guarachi and Fernanda Labraña 3-6 and 3-6 in the dispute for the bronze medal.

Colombian baseball made history

The gold in mixed doubles joins a historic triumph for Colombia, which achieved victory in baseball by defeating Brazil 9-1 in the final.

It is the first time that Colombia wins gold and the second time that baseball contributes a medal, after the bronze achieved in Cali 1971.

Dilson Herrera and Fabian Pertuz each had three hits and Carlos Arroyo scored two runs and scored two to lead the coffee bats, who deployed a 17-hit offensive and mercilessly punished the Seleçao relievers to decide the tournament.

Starter Víctor Vargas pitched four innings, in which he allowed four hits and one run and struck out three, scoring the golden victory for manager José Mosquera’s team.

With Efe and AFP

