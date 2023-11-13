Tennis, Italy’s captian Tatiana Garbin after the Billie Jean King Cup: “I have a rare tumor”

Tatiana Garbin after the final lost byItaly against the Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup (Martina Trevisan knocked out against Marina Stakusic and Jasmine Paolini beaten by Leylah Fernandez) made a shocking announcement: “I have a rare tumor”



Tennis, Tathiana Garbin: “I underwent surgery for a rare tumor”

“Today, I would like to share with all of you an important part of my life journey. It is with serenity and confidence that I announce that in October I underwent surgery to treat a rare tumor”, the words of the Italian women’s tennis captain Tathiana Garbin through a statement from the Federation on her health conditions.

“It is my intention to share this personal experience – explains the captain of the Italian tennis team who won the Billie Jean King Cup final, losing against Canada – with the aim of raising awareness among the public and athletes of the importance of medical research and prevention. Early diagnosis and proper medical support are key to facing any challenge and I hope my story can inspire others to pay attention to their health. I would like to express my opinion profound gratitude to the extraordinary doctors of the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, specifically prof. Di Candio and prof. Morelli they followed my case, carrying out the operation I had to undergo with great skill. Thanks to their expertise and dedication, I was able to benefit from a rapid recovery which allowed me to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and to look to the future with confidence. Heartfelt thanks also go to my Federation, which with extraordinary solidarity and sensitivity supported me and gave me full support in this crucial moment of my life and career. Seville was a very important event for me, which I absolutely didn’t want to miss despite it being very close to the operation: the Federation showed me full trust, strengthening my commitment to giving my all for the team and our nation.”

“There is nothing that makes me more proud than representing the colors of Italy – continues Tatiana Garbin -. The love for this shirt, for this sport, for my girls allowed me to quickly recover the energy to sit on the bench and not lack my support. I cannot help but mention our doctor Elisabetta Parra, head of the FITP medical staff, who has always been by my side in these moments. My entire BJK Cup Team assisted by Vittorio Magnelli who is more than a vice captain, he is a shoulder and an important guide. Just as I cannot help but thank my BJK Cup girls, who have shown me incredible affection and support. Their presence and support have been a beacon of positivity in these difficult days.”

Tennis, Tatiana Garbin and the tumor: “I will have to undergo a second operation, as expected”

“However, I would like to inform you that I will have to undergo a second surgery, as per the treatment plan planned by the doctors. Thanks to the rapid recovery I experienced, I am optimistic about my ability to return to the field. I am determined to overcome this challenge as well and continue to compete to the best of my ability. As I always have, I will continue to work hard to achieve my goals and I hope that my story can inspire others to fight with equal determination in the challenges that life presents us. Together, with your understanding, your support and your positivity, I know we can overcome any obstacle. Thank you all for being by my side on this journey”, concludes the captain of the Italian women’s tennis national team Tatiana Garbin.

Tennis, Binaghi: “Italian Federation alongside Tatiana Garbin we will win this match”

“Today in Seville we lost together, but after an exceptional adventure. The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation is proud of this team and this captain. Now, as we said to ourselves, all together we will win this other game”, the words of the president of the Federation, Angelo Binaghiafter the announcement of the illness of the Italian BJK Cup captain Tathiana Garbin.

