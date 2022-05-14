from Marco Calabresi

The appointment conceived by Giorgio Meneschincheri returns to the Foro Italico in Rome: solidarity matches with “unthinkable” couples such as Musetti-Bonolis, Marcoré and Candela. On the edge of the Central court, free nutritional and cardiovascular check-ups

Among the special things of Tennis & Friends there is also the possibility that they are created double otherwise unthinkable in any other field in the world. What they do to us Paolo Bonolis and Lorenzo Musetti on the same side of the net and with the racket in hand? “Paolo is good, we are almost signing up for Roland Garros,” jokes the 20-year-old from Carrara, forced to miss the Internazionali due to a thigh problem, but ready to return to Paris.

Sport rhymes with health The spirit is this: fun, tennis, aggregation, but above all prevention. For 11 yearsTennis & Friends, taking place at the Foro Italico in Rome, promotes the culture of prevention and correct lifestyles: near the fields 7 and 8, not far from the Centrale, where the decisive phase of the tournament is being played, the owners of the tickets were able to submit for free nutritional and cardiovascular check-up. See also A pole of the future for the heart of patients will be born at the Gemelli in Rome

Vip couples on the pitch Not only Musetti-Bonolis: there were many “matched” couples on the field. The actor Neri Marcoré together with the former Romanist Vincent Candelathen with the tennis player (still in business) Nastassja Burnettfinally with the president of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli. Filippo Volandricurrent Davis Cup captain, found himself with the actor Max Giusti. The former tennis player improvises himself as chair judge Diego Nargiso, now voice of Supertennis. “We must get out of the time of Covid, but without forgetting the lesson of Covid – were the words of the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti -. Covid has taught us the importance of life, of health workers, and above all of health and prevention, based on screening and correct lifestyles “.

Also a “vintage” award ceremony To design Tennis & Friendsprofessor Giorgio Meneschincheri, specialist in Preventive Medicine and lecturer at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart: “Our heartfelt thanks go to all the people who, through events like this, bring us closer to the checks and screenings that are fundamental, which can anticipate, for example, a diagnosis tumor. A fantastic setting: we all want to come back to life ». Tennis & Friends has extended its solidarity by supporting the fundraising campaign of the Italian Red Cross for the Ukraine emergency. In addition to color tennis, there is also a “vintage” moment, with a double game based on white clothes from another era and wooden rackets, the same ones that Meneschincheri gave as a prize and souvenir to Zingaretti, Cozzoli, the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, the councilor for sport of the Municipality of Rome, Alessandro Onorato, and Ignazio Schintu, director of operations, emergencies and aid of the Cross Italian Red, who talked about his experience of aid on the front line in the territories affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. «We are perfectly aware – adds the president of Federtennis, Angelo Binaghi – of how important it is to promote the concept that sports prevention and practice are fundamental for the health of citizens. Thanks to its original format and the participation of many stars of sport and entertainment, Tennis & Friends represents an ideal event to convey an important message for each of us “. See also Covid today Italy, intensive care stable at 15%

In autumn The Tour will continue from 16 to 18 September where Tennis & Friends will be present as the Official Charity of the Nitto Atp Finals while in Rome, the 7 and 8 October, the great edition will be held, also at the Forum, with closing days of the event with the participation of schools and ad hoc days for the youngest among information and entertainment. Over 100 health posts will be set up coordinated by 15 large national health institutions and scientific societies and together with 13 sports federations they will form the great health and sport village.