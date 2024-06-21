The Research Gala promoted by Antonio Giordano, president of Sbarro Health Research Organization and professor at Temple University and the University of Siena, also saw Giorgio Meneschincheriprofessor at the Sacred Heart Catholic University and founder of ‘Tennis & Friends’, the initiative that has been raising funds since 2011 by involving tennis players, professionals and personalities from the world of entertainment. Giordano and Meneschincheri have announced the birth of ‘Tennis & Friends America‘”to create a huge database also for health monitoring”. The reasons for the award given to Meneschincheri: “For his commitment to the issues of prevention, health promotion, social activity, correct lifestyles and sports practice”.

The Research Gala brought together the business and scientific world in Vico Equense (Naples) for a fundraiser which included an auction of objects made available by representatives of institutions and entrepreneurs. For the third year, 400 thousand euros have been raised which will be allocated to research and researchers working in the laboratories. At the charity evening the godmother Cristiana dell’Anna, the journalist Leonardo Metalli, the organizer Carlo Fumo, Barbara Colombo with Lello Javazzi and Maddalena Liardo, with the participation of the musicians Cira Romano and Francesca Maresca.

“On the occasion of the seventy years of the discovery of DNA which allowed the birth of precision drugs, personalized medicine and the birth of therapies such as those against aggressive tumors such as breast and lung – says Giordano – I can say that I have achieved the my dream, to create an organization that could help and finance young researchers. In America, I, a young Italian researcher – he says – was able to realize my work projects thanks to the generosity of Mario Sbarro, founder of the Sbarro fast-food chain, the first Italian diner in America with over 2 thousand points of sale, my institute has quickly become a public charity that receives funding from the American government and Shro is among the 500 institutions that apply crucial diagnostic methods and therapeutic protocols.”

“We have created a virtual bridge with Italy, with the creation of Sbarro Italia which benefits from American know-how – underlines Arra – For the moment we have 12 thousand square meters available in Candiolo, thanks to the Piedmont Region. Here we have created an institute. Then in October we will also have laboratories at the University of Palermo. We are also in negotiations to ‘bring’ Sbarro to Naples, where everything was born.” The organization owns numerous patents in the oncology sector, a field in which Giordano also shed light on the environmental disaster of the Land of Fires.