Tennis | French open significantly more spectators than in the fall

The auditoriums of the main fields of the tournament will first be admitted to a thousand and from the semi-finals stage 5,000 spectators per field.

May The French Open, which starts on Day 30, will see significantly more spectators than last fall, when the tournament was last played.

French Minister for Sport Jean-Michel Blanquer told France 3 on Sunday that a thousand spectators per field will be admitted to the three main fields of the tournament from the start.

The other courts at the Roland Garros tennis center will allow the public 35 percent of the spectator capacity on the courts, the minister added.

The limit will be raised to 65 percent on June 9, when the semi-finals begin. However, the capacity cap at the two largest stadiums is 5,000 spectators.

Court Philippe Chatrier, the main court of the tennis center, has a capacity of 15,000 spectators and Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second largest court, has a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

Minister The sports restrictions reported by Blanquer were reported in the sports newspaper L’Équipe as well as news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting restrictions have postponed this year’s tournament a week beyond the original schedule.

Last year, the French Open could only be held in the autumn, and at that time a total of a thousand spectators were admitted to the auditoriums every day.