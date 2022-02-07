Tennis | French media: Peng Shuai ends his career – again denies accusing anyone of coercing into sexual activity

Peng met with the chairman of the International Olympic Committee in Beijing on Saturday. LÉquipe was interviewed in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been reported by the French newspaper L’Equipen in an interview, has not accused anyone of coercing a sexual act. Earlier in December, Peng said similarly to the Singaporean media Lianhe to Zaobao.

Peng said in an interview with the French newspaper on Monday that he would also end his tennis career.

In November, Peng accused the former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister of the Chinese Weibo service Zhang Gaolia coercion into a sexual act. The publication was quickly removed from the service, and Peng was not seen in public for a long time after that.

Peng said in an interview that he had removed the charges from the service because he “wanted to do so.”

“The release was followed by a big misunderstanding in the world,” Peng said.

Peng also denied that he ever disappeared.

“Because so many, like my friends and the Olympic Committee, contacted me, it was impossible to respond to so many messages,” Peng said.

Peng also said in an interview that he had met on Saturday with the chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Thomas Bachin. Bach had previously said that the IOC would support an investigation into Peng’s sexual violence if Peng himself wanted an investigation.

COPD bulletin according to Bach, Peng and a member of the Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry met on Saturday to discuss Peng’s plans to travel to Europe after the end of the corona pandemic.

According to the press release, it is up to Peng to decide on the more detailed content of the discussions.

“He asked if I was going to compete yet and what plans I had,” Peng said of his meeting with Bach in an interview with L’Equipe.