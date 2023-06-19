Tennis | Frances Tiafoe climbed into the world’s top ten with a stunning stroke

Frances Tiafoe entered the world’s top ten tennis players for the first time.

of the United States About Frances Tiafoe became the third African-American man in the top ten of the world tennis rankings on Sunday. The previous ones were Arthur Ashe and James Blake.

Tiafoe’s achievement was confirmed when he toppled the host country in the final of the ATP tournament in Stuttgart Jan-Lennard Struff.

The victory came after a long fight, and in the end Tiafoe won 4–6, 7–6 (1), 7–6 (8). Tiafoe cleared one match point in the third set.

“This is really emotional. I’m a guy who shouldn’t even really be here,” Tiafoe said, referring to his background.

Tiafoe, who has an immigrant background, got to know tennis when his his father was hired at a tennis center in Maryland. The father and the twin boys were allowed to live in the father’s office.

The boys started playing tennis when they were four years old. They soon received top-notch coaching that the family could not possibly have afforded on their own.

The Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) has been managed by a Finn since its foundation Vesa Pönkkä.

Tiafoe made an effort from those starting points.

“No one can take this away, and I will remember this forever.”

With Tiafoe’s achievement, the United States now has two men in the top ten for the first time since 2012, when the duo was Mardy Fish and John Isner. Now it’s in eighth place Taylor Fritz.

Sunday in the final, Tiafoe did his best, especially in break games. Perhaps the best shot of the match was seen in the second set, when Tiafoe passed Struff, who came to the net, from a really difficult position with a wrist shot that started with a small movement of the wrist.

The last point of the match was the seal of a great fight. Tiafoe pressured Struff into an almost impossible situation. However, Struff correctly guessed the direction of Tiafoe’s smash shot and made an excellent return.

However, it wasn’t enough when Tiafoe stretched out a perfect flying shot that Struff couldn’t reach.