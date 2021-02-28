Tennis | Four-player star Kontinen got into a winning streak with his new partner after a long break

The contract continues in Rotterdam, where the world’s number one couple will meet.

Tennis four-player star Henri Kontisen and French Edouard Roger-Vasselin profit stream found.

The duo captured Montpellier’s ATP-250 tournament as they defeated Israel in the final Jonathan Erlichin and Belarus Andrei Vasilevskin 6–2, 7–5. The match was a little over an hour long and progressed all the time to the beat of Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin.

In the first set, Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin broke their opponent’s pass twice and in the second set, the only pass break came in the final game of the match, a sealing match.

Container and Roger-Vasselin played a random gig-like tournament together at the Stockholm Open in October 2019. The pair took the title at the Royal Tennis Hall, but permanent collaboration has not yet begun.

Last year, Kontinen didn’t manage to win any tournaments, so the previous title had just come with Roger-Vasselin.

In total, Kontinen has won 24 ATP tournaments in his doubles career since 2014, when he took his first trophy together Jarkko Nieminen with Kitzbühel.

Stockholm At the time, Kontinen was putting an end to many years of cooperation John Peersin with. A new couple was found in Germany when Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff played last year in a season cut by the corona.

Struff was not a long-term pair for Kontinen, but a new pattern was found with Roger-Vassel. The chemistry had been tested in Stockholm and Montpellier became the first ATP tournament win of the official collaboration.

Winning the tournament is very important for Kontinen’s career. He lost five consecutive matches with several different pairs starting from last year’s half-time until he clicked in Montpellier.

For Kontinen’s ATP ranking, the tournament win doesn’t matter much, but for self-confidence it does. The ranking on the four-player list will rise by one section to 31 when the new list is released on Monday.

Roger-Vasselin is clearly 14th out of Container with a score of 14th.

Container and Roger-Vasselin will play in the ATP-500 tournament in Rotterdam this week, with the lottery throwing Juan Sebastian Cabalin and Robert Farahin. Not only are Cabal and Farah ranked number one, they are also the number one couple in the world with their rankings number two and number one.

Last year, Kontinen advanced with Struff to the Rotterdam final, so now there would be points to defend.

Weekend was strong in Finnish tennis. Harri Heliövaara captured a challenger-level tournament win in the Canary Islands along with an Englishman Lloyd Glasspool with a late Saturday night.