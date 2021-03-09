Tennis | Four-player Harri Heliövaara finally made it to the big tennis tournaments: “Things are not bad, we are in the ATP competition in Marseille, there is a big stadium and a luxury hotel”

In the opening match, the Greek brothers of Tsitsipas will meet.

Four player Harri Heliövaara know what the long road to tennis for ATP tournaments is like.

Heliövaara, 31, has gone from the lowest ITF tournaments, to a challenger level, and is finally playing in the third ATP race of his career in Marseille this week.

“We put in the registration and we were the last ones inside the first list. After that, there were a few cancellations and a couple of other couples got in, ”Heliövaara told HS from Marseille.

Heliövaara is playing British Lloyd Glasspool and together they survived for the first time in the ATP 250 tournament.

“It’s nice to be able to enter the ATP competitions with a combined rank of a couple hundred.”

The tournament the opening match hits Wednesday, and the resistance is perhaps the most exotic possible. The Greek brothers meet Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, is one of the hottest names in men’s professional tennis. His ATP ranking is Fifth and his most recent feats were dropping Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open Five Set thriller.

Petros Tsitsipas, 20, is, at least for now, a completely different country than his big brother. Petros gets great vantage points on his brother’s wing like matches in the ATP Cup of the world’s best tennis countries and now in Marseille.

With his current rankings, Petros Tsitsipas would have to play in the side fields of the lowest level tournaments. His doubles ranking is only 960, and even in doubles, the name reads exactly 400.

“Interesting is probably a good word,” Heliövaara meets the right expression of future opponents. “Not quite a typical ATP-level doubles pair.”

Although Heliövaara is a recent name at the ATP level, he has been involved in professional tennis for a long time and in junior times his name could have been followed by the term top promising.

In his last junior year in 2007, Heliövaara won the Australian Open youth series doubles. The career made a lot of promises.

Success did come, but not a real breakthrough. Playing as a child led to a squabble and professional tennis remained for about three years until Heliövaara returned in 2017.

In September 2017 Heliövaara did not have any ATP points in the doubles game or ranking in the entire world list. More than three years later, in February 2021, the target of 100 investment was breached 97.

The biggest acceleration of a successful return began last fall. Since then, Heliövaara has played in eight finals of the challenger-level four-player tournament and won three of them.

“The basic level has risen and even the worst level is clearly better than before. And I understand playing doubles so well that even if it’s not the best day, there are choices that make it possible to win matches on a worse day. ”

The four-player world of professional tennis is very hard. Especially at the lower level, each player is looking for a pair that suits them and is happy to better themselves.

The twins often change from week to week, and Heliövaara has also been involved in this rumba and knows it well.

“It feels better and better able to be in the market selling itself. Especially at the beginning of the year, there were a lot of inquiries that others would like to play with me, ”Heliövaara says and adds that the situation calmed down as the cooperation with Glasspool continues to be close.

So far, Heliövaara has set foot in the doorway of ATP tournaments, but the grand slam world is still inexperienced at the adult level.

To get to the French Open or perhaps Wimbledon in the spring, Heliövaara should find a better pair.

“I’m trying to watch some top players, if not Finns, then foreigners.”

In the Australian Open, Heliövaara asked Emil Ruusuvuori, but Ruusuvuori said he was fully focused on the duel.

Does it feelthat you live your own tennis dream?

“Things are not bad. Time for many years I have been playing at lower levels. Now we are in the ATP race in Marseille, there is a big stadium, a luxury hotel. It’s hard to be in a bad mood here.

“The game goes on. Self-confidence is also okay. The situation is really good. ”