Tennis | Former world number one Victoria Azarenka called for rule change after surprise defeat and journalists’ questions

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal cleared the Australian Open in the first round match in less than two hours.

Tennis The Australian Open championship women’s singles match saw a surprise as the former number one on the world list Victoria Azarenka lost their opening round match to the United States Jessica Pegulalle 5–7, 4–6.

Azarenka was 12th in the Australian Open, but bowed to an unrepeated opponent in just over an hour and a half.

After the match, Azarenka was given answers about her health condition as she asked for two extra overtime hours in the second installment.

“I really don’t know why we’re asked about diseases. It should not be mandatory to talk about your health issues, ”Azarenka tapped back.

“That rule should be changed.”

Before The Australian Open Belarusian suffered a lower back injury. His preparation was also hampered by the strict 14-day quarantine that was to be spent in the hotel room. He then played one practice match.

Some of the competitors got to play after a milder isolation period.

“Of course it (my quarantine) has been affected. Personally, the biggest impact of quarantine was that I didn’t get fresh air during it. It was really hard to adapt and I had no plan on how to prepare. I didn’t realize it this time. I think this is a learning experience that I don’t want to repeat, ”Azarenka said.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal took a routine victory on Tuesday after defeating Serbia in the opening round Laslo Djeren readings 6–3, 6–4, 6–1. The match lasted only an hour and 52 minutes.

For Nadal, the match was the first since November. The Spaniard, who suffered from a back injury, missed last week’s ATP Cup, for example.

“The last fifteen days have been difficult for me. So I had to survive today and I did. I am glad that I was able to qualify and I think I did a good job. Pure profit was what I needed, ”Nadal summed up.

After the match, a series of photos of Nadal’s apparent at a press conference were posted on the tournament’s official Twitter account.

“When you think about what you would choose from the menu after the match,” the pictures are written.

Nadal chasing his 21st grand slam win in Australia. He won the Australian Open in 2009 and has advanced to the tournament finals five times. Last year in Austria Dominic Thiem knocked out the Spanish in the quarterfinals.

Nadal will face Serbia next Viktor Troickin or the United States Michael Mmohin. The tournament chart takes the Spaniard towards the semi-finals, where he would face a Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipasin.