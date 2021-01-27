Tennis | Former world number one player Andy Murray did not get relief from Australian quarantine regulations, has to settle for a small race in Italy

Murray’s trip to Melbourne was canceled at the last minute due to a coronavirus.

Scottish former world number one player in tennis Andy Murray fell victim to the coronavirus before even having time to go to the Australian Open.

Murray was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week shortly before he had to travel on a charter flight to Australia. Murray tried to negotiate a functioning quarantine when he arrived in the country, but the Australian Tennis Association refused, the sports site ESPN said.

Both it didn’t help that Murray is one of the Australian Open legends after reaching the final five times, but after losing a record every time. Murray’s finals are 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Australian John Bromwich also lost five times in the final between 1937 and 1949, but he still won twice: 1939 and 1946.

For Murray, 33, the splendor of the grand slam tournament turned into a regular challenger-level tournament in Italy. Murray will play in Biella, Italy, at the same time as Melbourne’s second tournament week kicks off on February 15th.

Injuries dropped Murray from the top of the tennis goal air, but the fire is so fierce that he still seeks to rise even through the challenger level. His ATP rankings are 123 and he would have received a wild card from Australian tournament organizers, but no relief for corona quarantines.

In his career, however, Murray has won three grand slam tournaments and doubles Olympic gold as many as twice: in London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro 2016.