Tennis | Former tennis star Andre Agass has a special skill, learned to read Boris Becker’s explosive feeds on language movements

Becker’s language movements revealed the directions of the inputs.

Tennis former superstar Andre Agassi sensitized to reminiscing about his career specials in a tennis TV birthday interview.

Agassi turned 51 on Thursday, and is one of the absolute legends of the sport. He was once a tennis rock star with his long hair and later with his full baldness.

Perhaps Agassi’s best shot was a pass response and it was with that hit that he had to get his rival. Boris Beckerin pushed out.

In an interview, Agassi tells how Becker lost the first three encounters of his career in 1988-89.

“His input and play was such I hadn’t seen one before,” Agassi says.

Becker broke into the top of the tennis world after winning Wimbledon at just 17, thanks to excellent and explosive passes.

“Then I realized he had an exciting way to move his tongue, believe me. Just before feeding, he pushed his tongue out. If he entered the first box and the tongue was in the middle of the mouth, the feed came in the middle or towards me. ”

“If he put the tongue on the side, the feed went out.”

Funny after learning the way, Agassi won ten of the following eleven encounters. For the last time in their careers, they faced 1999 – and Agassi won that match too.

Agassi says he had to curb the temptation to use this constable throughout the match. It was necessary to choose the right moments when the tactics could be unearthed.

“The hardest part was not answering his entries, but avoiding not getting to know this.”

Becker learned to read the language when they once sat in Germany at a beer at the Oktoberfest.

Becker’s, 53, reaction was that he had almost imagined something.

“Becker said he went home after the matches and often told his wife that it felt like Agassi was reading my thoughts.”

At their best, both players rose to number one in the world on the ATP list.