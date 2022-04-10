Monday, April 11, 2022
Tennis | For the first time, Emil Ruusuvuori found his way to the main series of the Mass Masters

April 10, 2022
Rose Mountain overthrew two Italians in the Monte Carlo qualifiers.

Finland tennis star Emil Rose Mountain advanced for the first time in their careers to the main series in a Masters 1,000 tournament on mass fields in Monte Carlo, says Tennis Association on their website.

The Masters 1,000 tournaments are the second largest and most prestigious tournament on the ATP Tour after four grand slam tournaments.

Rose Mountain (ATP-80) cleared the qualifiers with two wins over Italian players. Crashed first Gianluca Mager (ATP-109) in the reading 6-3, 7-5 and in the qualifying final Flavio Cobolli (ATP-147) after a triple battle 4–6, 6–4, 6–3.

In the first match of the main series, Ruusuvuori will face Chile well on the masses Cristian Garinin (ATP-29). The match is not scheduled for Monday.

