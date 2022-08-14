Sunday, August 14, 2022
Tennis | For doubles star Harri Heliövaara, the loss in Montreal was costly, he lost a lot of points, money and a place on a private flight to the next tournament

August 14, 2022
August 14, 2022
World Europe
0

The Cincinnati Masters 1000 gets underway on Monday.

Doubles special player Harri Heliövaara playing with his British partner by Lloyd Glasspool with in the Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament starting week.

A masters tournament of similar size was played in Montreal this week, where Heliövaara and Glasspool advanced to the quarterfinals, where they suffered a bitter and very expensive defeat.

The Finnish-British pair lost a 7-2 lead in a long third-set tiebreaker, even though the match seemed to be coming strongly.

Similar type the lead of the deciding spot ran away from the duo already for the third time this summer.

In the French Open, Heliövaara and Glasspool led Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoopia against a super tiebreak 3–0, after which they lost ten points in a row.

In the final match of the ATP 250 tournament in Umag, the duo led Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli against in the tiebreaker of the second set 6–0, when they had no less than six consecutive match points. The second batch mysteriously escaped, followed by the third.

of Montreal after Heliövaara wrote in his blog that he felt like breaking up all the clubs and objects within reach.

Heliövaara said that he is usually calm after defeats, but now it was different: “After the match, I was absolutely furious.”

A spot in the quarterfinals in Montreal brought 180 ATP points and about $23,000 (equivalent in euros) per player. The semifinals would have offered 360 points per player and $41,800 for both.

“Even more than points and money, it’s saddening that this week’s top four in both doubles and doubles would have been offered transport by private jet to Cincinnati, but now it has to be flown as usual by traditional means.”

Heliövaara and Glasspool will face the American pair in the first round of Cincinnati Tommy PaulFrances Tiafoe.

Finnish doubles star Emil Ruusuvuori will also play in Cincinnati and will face an American in his opener by JJ Wolfwhich is 84 on the ATP list.

