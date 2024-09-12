Tennis|Finnish sports fans have experienced three defeats in a row in Britain this week, but that doesn’t discourage them.

Numerous Finns have witnessed the defeats of the Finnish national team for three days in a row in Britain.

On Tuesday, the Finnish national football team lost to England 0–2.

On Wednesday, the group matches of the final Davis Cup tennis tournament began in Manchester. And the hair came again.

On Wednesday, the host country Britain smoked Finland, and on Thursday, Canada offered a cold ride on the tennis green.

in London 800 Finns cheered in the Nations League match, and at least 300 blue and white fans watched the Davis Cup on the spot.

Dressed in the jersey of the national football team Kimmo Uusikumpu and a hockey shirt worn out Perttu Finne have enjoyed their three-day trip to the British Isles so far.

“We are here specifically to encourage. At home, anyone can complain about a bad shot, but here we are supporting the Finnish players”, says Uusikumpu.

Someone could question the duo’s investments, when what was expected was mostly losses on the field. However, that would be a narrow-minded picture of support.

Eero Vasan thursday’s singles world number one hundred Canadian Denis Shapovalov against was a good example.

Shapovalov took his first serve in a minute and broke more than 600 places lower in the ranking Vasa’s serve in the second minute.

For a double pint, or 1.1 liters of beer, the price was 17.9 pounds, or 21.2 euros each, in Manchester’s tennis sanctuary.

Mostly the Finnish audience cheered for Vasa, who won the next two games and joined the fight.

“Good Eero! The break is coming! Finland, Finland, Finland!” screams echoed through the tennis stands in Manchester.

Vasa showed that he can play at this level. The Finnish fans felt the same feeling.

“The importance of our supporters in the underdog position is even greater. We will make a boost for the players. Vasahan was a clear underdog in his matches, but on both days he put his opponents in a tight spot,” says Uusikumpu.

In the end, Vasa lost to Shapovalov 7–6, 6–2.

Minna Marjamäki and Fairy tale Ahola are tennis fanatics but missed last year’s trip to the Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

Now they are patching it up in Manchester.

“It’s been a great feeling here and it’s great to support Finland”, Marjamäki opens.

“The Davis Cup team is amazing. It has already been able to achieve incredible performances in the past and all the players surpass themselves,” says Ahola.

According to Parivaljako, the arrangements have otherwise worked, but the security inspector of the day was overly strict in his work and did not allow small wooden Finnish flags into the stands.

They were confiscated with the explanation that the flagpoles could have been sharp weapons.

Kimmo Suominen, Antti Piira and Heikki Myllyoja travel a lot for sports, but are in the Davis Cup for the first time. The journey took London to Manchester by train after the football match.

“The atmosphere and traveling are attractive. It was great at Wembley with over 70,000 in attendance. Finns travel well to sporting events, even if they don’t always make it,” Suominen and Piira sum up.

Helena Vartia (left), Arja Vartia and Anna-Liisa Sahlman enjoyed the atmosphere of the Davis Cup in Manchester, but the food offering was not entirely pleasing.

At events there is so much more to the place than just the game. Thursday’s tennis event has included encounters between Finns in the stands and beer queues.

The service was lacking on the second day of the game in Finland, although it was better organized than last year in Split, Croatia.

“The food supply is miserable. I wish there was also vegetarian food on offer. When it’s almost seven hours here, it would be wonderful to have more than nachos and pizza”, Anna-Liisa Sahlman says.

The high price of a pint of beer at £8.95 (€10.60) at the Manchester Arena surprised many Finns who expected cheaper prices than at home.

In the pubs outside the arena, the prices are more moderate, around five pounds in several places.

“My goodness, what a big beer!”

The male trio got tired of the slowness of queuing, so they ended up buying a 1.1 liter double pint, which cost 17.9 pounds or 21.2 euros.

