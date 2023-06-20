Rome – Failure to meet whereabouts for doping controls cost a call to Fabio Fognini by the International Tennis Federation (itf).

The Ligurian tennis player himself, annoyed, published the notification on the stories of his Instagram profile, which underlines that he now has two failed whereabouts to his credit, communicated to the world agency (Wada) and to the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado Italia). A possible third episode would make Fognini consider positive for doping.

The missed test dates back to the days before the Champions League final last June 10, when Fognini, a great Inter fan, had left his Arma di Taggia to go to Istanbul, but without giving due notice. The inspectors, who showed up at home, could do nothing but report the athlete’s unjustified absence.

The Ligurian interrupted his competitive activity for one injury, a tear in the pectoral musclesimmediately at Roland Garros in early June and is recovering to return to the field after the Wimbledon tournament.