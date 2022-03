The Australian imposes himself in two sets on the blue

Miami – The Italian Fabio Fognini was eliminated in the third round of the Miami tournament, the second Masters 1000 of the season.

The Ligurian tennis player, 36 in the world, was beaten in two sets by the talented Australian Nick Kyrgios, who is # 102, with a score of 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour of play.

