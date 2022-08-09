Tennis | First win for Serena Williams in 14 months

Williams made it to the second round in Toronto.

American tennis icon Serena Williams took the field on Monday night for the second time this season. Williams, 40, defeated Spain in the first round of singles at the WTA tournament in Toronto By Nuria Parrizas Diaz batch reading 6–3, 6–4.

Williams lost her opening match at Wimbledon in July, so her previous singles victory can be found no less than 14 months ago, at the 2021 French Open.

Recently, the 23-time grand slam champion has suffered from numerous injuries, which has raised questions about whether Williams will be able to win big in the final meters of her career.

“There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m getting closer to that light. As much as I love playing, I can’t do it forever,” Williams reflected.