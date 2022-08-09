Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | First win for Serena Williams in 14 months

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Williams made it to the second round in Toronto.

American tennis icon Serena Williams took the field on Monday night for the second time this season. Williams, 40, defeated Spain in the first round of singles at the WTA tournament in Toronto By Nuria Parrizas Diaz batch reading 6–3, 6–4.

Williams lost her opening match at Wimbledon in July, so her previous singles victory can be found no less than 14 months ago, at the 2021 French Open.

Recently, the 23-time grand slam champion has suffered from numerous injuries, which has raised questions about whether Williams will be able to win big in the final meters of her career.

“There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m getting closer to that light. As much as I love playing, I can’t do it forever,” Williams reflected.

#Tennis #win #Serena #Williams #months

See also  Brazilian police arrest fugitive Dutchman
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PEMEX pipe catches fire on Tijuana-Rosarito free highway in Baja California

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.