Tennis | First-placed Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the French Open

The hip injury forced the Australian to miss the second round of his match

Women duel number one Ashleigh Barty missed the middle of the French Open.

He faced Poland in a second-round match on Thursday Magda Linetten, but the Australian was only able to play one and a half rounds.

The 2019 Tournament winner Barty lost the first set 1–6 and left the field in the second set situation 2–2.

Barty reported his hip problems as early as Tuesday, when he won the first round Bernarda Peran in three installments.

Barty, 25, thought at the time that the week was going to be tough. The injury ended the tournament contract earlier than expected, and the handover was his second in a short time. Last month, he handed over his Italian open semifinals.

French the open now continues without the top three names on the women’s world list, while in addition to Barty also Japan Naomi Osaka missed the tournament.

Osaka withdrew due to mental problems and pressure. Romanian Simona Halep withdrew due to injury even before the tournament.

After the top three in Belarus Aryna Sabalenka remains the best placed woman in the tournament. He has already made his way to the third round and is chasing his first semi-final place in the grand slam tournament.