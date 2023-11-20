Tennis | Finnish tennis history will be struck on Tuesday in Malaga

Team lineups are announced one hour before the matches start.

Finland will play today for the first time in the eight-team finals of the Davis Cup. Finland will meet Canada in the historic quarter-final match, and the matches will start in Malaga, Spain at 5 PM Finnish time.

The program includes two singles games and a doubles game. Team lineups are announced one hour before the matches start.

The players of the Finnish team are Emil Ruusuvuori, Otto Virtanen, Patrick from Kaukova, Harri Heliövaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen.

Serves as team captain Jarkko Nieminen.