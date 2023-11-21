Finland’s doubles heroes had not practiced ball together before the deciding match.

Málaga

Harri Heliövaara and Otto Virtanen sat at the breakfast table.

According to Heliövaara, they had fallen into “vices”.

“We could even take the little donuts that lift our spirits.”

It was the moment when Heliövaara first uttered a wild phrase:

“It may be that two points are needed from you today,” Heliövaara said to Virtase and indicated that the singles player would also play doubles.

The donut duo on the breakfast table.

About 12 hours later, Heliövaara and Virtanen celebrated in front of thousands of Finns.

Canada had won 2–1, and Finland had advanced to the top four countries in the Davis Cup. With their doubles victory, the doubles team, who indulged in vices at the breakfast table, hit the nail on the head.

“I can tell you a secret. We hadn’t practiced doubles together before the evening’s ball ball game,” Heliövaara says.

So the first idea for a joint doubles game came at the breakfast table. Virtanen’s answer had come so quickly that it convinced the doubles specialist.

“His approach to doubles was fantastic. Otto believed so strongly that he will bring us two points. You could already see it at the breakfast table.”

And not Heliövaara’s hunch was wrong.

Virtanen knocked convincingly in his singles game Gabriel Diallo. Heliövaara watched the match calmly in the locker room of the Finnish team.

“I wasn’t nervous for a moment during the whole match. The credit was so big. Otto was in his best frame of mind.”

The same confident thrashing continued in the doubles. Heliövaara did not start to mess up the young artist’s thoughts with useless details.

“It was a creative doubles game. We let things happen.”

It worked.

The foursome is a game of small margins, but Finland was narrowly ahead.

The solution was struck by Virtanen with a fiery ace.

Heliövaara got to vent with devotion in his usual style.

“The best feeling in tennis is that short time, a fraction of a second, when you win a match.”

Harri Heliövaara celebrated with devotion.

As usual, Harri Heliövaara’s cap also flew off his head when Finland won.

Now the victory felt better than perhaps ever before.

Heliövaara has won handsome tournament victories and the mixed doubles grand slam championship, but the night in Malaga in front of thousands of Finnish fans is still in its own category.

“This will be at the top if I were to list my best achievements.”

“There are so few of us Finns in the world in general. There are even fewer tennis players, and we only have a few ATP-ranked players. It is an incredible achievement that we are among the top four countries in the Davis Cup.”

However, the journey is still in progress.

The list of Heliövaara’s all-time matches may be renewed this week. Finland’s opponent in the semi-finals is either the Czech Republic or Australia.