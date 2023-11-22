Tennis | Finland’s semi-final match was resolved after a long suspenseful drama – This is how the road continues in the Davis Cup

Finland will play against Australia in the semi-finals on Friday.

Finland the national tennis team will face Australia in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup on Friday. Finland’s opponent was confirmed on Wednesday, when Australia defeated the Czech Republic 2–1.

Australia clawed their way back from a bad chasing position.

The Czech got a dream start to the match when Tomáš Macháč (78th in the ATP ranking) won by Jordan Thompson (ATP-56) in singles 2–0 (6–4, 7–5).

In the ranking of the first players, Australia Alex De Minaur (ATP-12) and the Czech Republic Jiří Lehečka (ATP-31) played the full three sets. Lehečka took the first 6–4 and De Minaur first fought back against the wall in the second set after a 7–6 tie-break and then took the titillating third set 7–5.

In the decisive doubles match, last year’s doubles champions of the Wimbledon tennis tournament Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell won Adam Pavlasek and Lehečka, who returned to the field, 6–4, 7–5.

Finland receives a historically rock-hard Davis Cup country. Australia is the second most successful national team in the tournament with 38 championships, although six of them came with a joint team with New Zealand at the beginning of the 20th century. It’s already been 20 years since Australia’s last championship. The United States has the most Davis Cup championships, 32.

In its own quarter-final match on Tuesday, Finland defeated reigning champion Canada 2–1 and cleared its way to the semi-finals of the most prestigious national team tournament in tennis for the first time.

The semi-finals will be played out on Thursday, when Italy and Holland and Serbia and Great Britain play opposite each other.

The second semi-final will be played on Saturday and the final match will be played on Sunday.