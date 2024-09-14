Tennis | Finland’s road to the finals of the Davis Cup rose

Tennis|Eero Vasa stretched the opening set to a tiebreak again and lost it.

14.9. 18:30

Finland qualifying for the men’s Davis Cup final tournament was secured against Argentina in the first. Eero Vasa lost to Argentina’s Tomas to Martin Etcheverry 0–2 in their last match of the group stage.

Etcheverry won the sets in Manchester, Great Britain, 7–6 (7–5), 6–3. Vasa, ranked 703 on the world list, should have beaten the 34th Etcheverry on the list, so that Finland, which had lost its previous matches in the D group, would have kept the chances of reaching the final tournament.

Finland had previously lost to Great Britain and Canada in Manchester. If Vasa had beaten Etcheverry, Finland would have needed victories in the second singles and doubles matches still remaining against Argentina.

Only a 3–0 win against Argentina would have been enough for Finland to qualify for the final tournament of the top eight countries in Malaga, Spain. That kind of thing is required a lot against the big tennis country – especially when Finland was missing its number one player, who was on a convalescent leave for the rest of the year Emil Ruusuvuori.

Joist started well against Etcheverry. He took a 1–0 lead by holding serve and forging three aces.

The match took a surprising turn in the second game of the set, where Vasa broke Etcheverry’s pass. The Finn’s lead lasted until the seventh game of the set, where Etcheverry countered with a pass break. When the Argentinian held his own serve, the situation was leveled at 4–4.

The opening set lasted one hour and six minutes.

More breaks were not seen in set games, so the solution was sought in the cut-off game. In that, Vasa stayed involved until the 5-5 situation, until Etcheverry squeezed the necessary winning points.

At the beginning of the second period, Vasa looked for his game, and Etcheverry was grateful for the opportunity, broke the pass and took a 2–0 lead. Vasa did not give up easily, as he stretched the match to almost two hours.

It was special for Vasa, who played a good competition week in Manchester, that he extended the opening sets of his singles to tie-breaks against Great Britain and Canada as well. Then the break balls in favor were decided by the Briton Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.