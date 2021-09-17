Tennis | Finland started its Davis Cup contract briskly – a handsome victory for Otto Virtanen

The victory was important for Finland, as Virtanen is Finland’s second player and Gunneswara’s number one in India.

Finland started the tennis Davis Cup match against India strongly in Espoo when Otto Virtanen defeated Prajnesh Gunneswaranin 6–3, 7–6 (7–1).

The victory was important for Finland, as Virtanen is Finland’s second player and Gunneswara’s number one in India. Virtanen is 419th on the men’s world list and Gunneswara’s 165th.

In the opening round, Virtanen was able to break the feed in a 3–2 situation. The even second round was only decided in the playoffs, where Virtanen was clearly better than his opponent.

Finland’s number one player is still played in Espoo today Emil Rose Mountain and the second in India Ramkumar Ramanathanin match between. Rose Mountain is ranked 74th and Ramanathan is ranked 187th.

The stakes in the international match are high, as the winner advances to the next step towards the top level, the world block. The Finnish team includes Ruusuvuori, Virtanen, Henri Kontinen and Harri Heliövaara. The captain is Jarkko Nieminen.

The international match will take place on Saturday, when the program includes a doubles and two doubles. Finland needs three match wins to beat India.

