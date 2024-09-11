Tennis | Finland lost in the Davis Cup

Tennis|The match between Great Britain and Finland continues on Wednesday.

Britain’s Daniel Evans beat Finland Eero Vasan In the opening match of the group stage of the final Davis Cup tennis tournament played in Manchester. Evans, ranked 178 in the men’s singles world rankings, defeated Vasa 7–6 (7–3), 6–2. Vasa’s ranking in the world list is 703rd.

The match between Great Britain and Finland continues today Otto Virtanen and by Billy Harris in singles. After that, it’s the doubles match, for which Finland has been announced Harri Heliövaara mixed Patrik Niklas-Salminen and from Britain Evans and Neal Skupski.

The number one star from both countries is on the sidelines. Ranked 20th in the world Jack Draper not playing against Finland. He recently advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open and arrived in Manchester only yesterday. Finland plays without Emil Ruusuvuortawho will miss the rest of the season.

In addition to Finland and Great Britain, Canada and Argentina play in group D.