Tennis | Fans insulted Russian world number one Daniil Medved after defeat, Nick Kyrgios condemned the behavior

In Montreal, the shouting of the tennis spectators went beyond good taste.

15.8. 16:57

Russian Daniil Medvedev came under fire from fans at the Montreal Masters 1000 tennis tournament last week.

Medvedev is the number one player in the world and was ranked number one in the Montreal tournament, but lost in his first match to the well-known bad boy of tennis For Nick Kyrgios.

When Medvedev left the field in the convoy of the organizers, the rioters started shouting at him. The shouts penetrated so strongly under Medvedev’s skin that he turned back to exchange a few words with the shouters.

“Oh my God, how horrible fans can be when they call a player a loser after a tough fight,” wondered Medvedev’s fan page.

Medvedev lost to Kyrgios 7–6, 4–6, 2–6.

Kyrgios fully condemned the behavior of the fans, or rather the troublemakers, outside the Montreal stadium.

“Disgusting behavior,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter and forwarded a tweet from Medvedev’s fan page.

“This is the best in this sport,” Kyrgios tweeted sarcastically, “the fans should show some respect.”

Pimples and nasty boos are quite familiar to Kyrgios himself, who every now and then gets to hear comments from spectators on the court. Kyrgios is known for often harshly arguing and talking back, but in Medvedev’s case, the audience crossed a certain line.

