Tennis | Equality in tennis wages is progressing: “I am proud to be a part of this development”

The same amount of prize money is paid in tournaments where both men and women participate. Grand slams are already equal.

Tennis the umbrella organization of female professionals, the WTA, is committed to ensuring the same amount of prize money for women as for men in tournaments where both play.

The WTA announced this on Tuesday on their website. The prize money is to be distributed equally by 2027.

At the same time, the number of WTA 1,000 tournaments will increase to ten. These tournaments are the highest level competitions in women’s tennis after the grand slam tournaments.

In the Grand Slam tournaments, i.e. the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, the prize money has been equal since 2007.

“Each generation contributes to the continuity of its sport and strives to leave it in a better state for the next,” American professional player Sloane Stephens says.

“I’m proud to be a part of this development,” adds Stephens, who is a member of the players’ association.

In May, Jelena Rybakina received 521,754 euros for her first place in the Italian Open, while the men's winner Daniil Medvedev cashed in a pot of 1,105,265 euros.

Equal prize money was the goal of the WTA’s founders already 50 years ago. Until now, they have often been far away, with the exception of grand slam tournaments.

In Indian Wells, Rybakina got a pot as big as the men’s winner Carlos Alcaraz. Both were paid well over 1.2 million dollars, or about 1.1 million euros.

According to the BBC, the organizers of the Italian Open have separately committed to an equal prize money model by 2025.

The WTA also intends to increase the prize money of women’s own tournaments to the level of men by 2033.