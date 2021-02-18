He is obviously the man of this fortnight at the Australian Open, and this even if Thursday his adventure ended in the half against a speedy Djokovic (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) . At 27, Aslan Karatsev, 114th in the world, became the fifth qualifier to reach the major tournament semi-finals in the Open era and only second at the Australian Open after Australia’s Bob Giltinan in 1977. But he is above all the first to reach the last four from his first participation.

In Qatar, 8 wins in 8 matches

Better late than never ! His incredible run started in qualifying in Doha in mid-January to earn a place in the main draw. Exceptionally and because of the pandemic, it is in Qatar that the Russian obtained the precious sesame. Under the stifling heat of the Qatari capital, he has chained 8 wins in 8 games. Unfortunately for him, on Thursday, he came across a Novak Djokovic who did not have too much time to talk about travel and looking for lost time. The Serbian, rid of Rafael Nadal beaten by Tsitsipas, found the opportunity too good to enrich an already full track record (17 grand slam titles and 81 tournaments in total).

“I moved too much at one time because I was looking for the right coach. Aslan Karatsev

But let’s come back to our Caucasian on a good footing. Born on September 4, 1993 in Vladikavkaz, Aslan Karatsev has a journey of frequent traveler which took a long time to find the right destination. He left for Israel at a very young age with his parents (his grandfather is of Jewish faith), and discovered tennis in Jaffa at the age of 12. At 18, to complete his training as a future player, he joined Moscow, then Halle in Germany and finally Barcelona. “I moved too much at one time because I was looking for the right coach”, he admits.

A click in 2018 during a Future tournament

Many injuries, after a good run in the juniors, had also slowed down his progress, to the point of further confirming nothing. Until … It seems indeed that in this fortnight, he finally got his hands on the one who could take him a step. The click was made in 2018 during a Future tournament – the lowest level of professional tennis tournaments. He meets the man who will harden him mentally and physically: Yahor Yatsyk. With this Belarusian in his academy in Minsk, he goes on to one final and two titles in Challenger – level higher than the Future. It was the start of a great story that came to fruition in Australia. For two weeks have indeed fallen into the nets of this hitter Diego Schwartzman, 9 e world player, then the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (19 e) and finally the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (20 e). And to think that Karatsev had won only three matches on the main circuit since the start of his career, which began in 2013!

$ 661,000 in five games in Melbourne

He who entered the Australian Open with tournament earnings of $ 618,000 is a kangaroo in his finances. He has already pocketed an additional $ 661,000 in five games in Melbourne. And while he had never passed 111 e world rank, it will be from next week 42 e. But after years of scarcity, the Russian does not really count kopecks but rather compet: “Money is good, but playing is even better. “ This top 40 will allow him to choose his tournaments from now on and thus avoid the qualifications, which were his daily bread for so long.