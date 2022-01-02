Tennis | Emma Raducanu, recently released from quarantine, withdraws from Australian Open warm-up tournament

The British tennis star will not take part in the tournament starting in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Last a 19-year-old tennis sensation that made its breakthrough in Emma Raducanu has announced its absence from the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne, says The Guardian.

Raducanu has been in quarantine after receiving a positive result in a coronavirus test in December. He was scheduled to take part in the WTA 250 tournament in Melbourne starting on Tuesday.

“It’s too early for me to just get out of quarantine,” the organizers conveyed Raducanu’s greetings.

Raducanu, ranked 19th on the world list, didn’t make his breakthrough last year until he was 18 years old.

He won the US Open as the first player in the qualifiers to enter the main series.