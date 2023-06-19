Tennis | Emma Raducanu is broken: “People had no idea what I went through”

Emma Raducanu opened up about her difficulties.

From a dream came true, but it had a bitter aftertaste.

British tennis player Emma Raducanu20, celebrated winning the 2021 US Open tennis tournament and was at the peak of his career.

Now, about two years later, Raducanu makes a statement that sounds extraordinary of The Times in an extensive interview.

“I wish I had never won that tournament.”

Raducanu’s career has not gone smoothly after the jackpot, on the contrary.

“The moment I celebrated on the field, I thought I would trade almost anything for this.”

Tennis star was only 18 years old at the time of victory. After the Major party, numerous injuries struck, the most recent of which were wrist and ankle surgeries and mental health problems.

“I was physically broken, but the mental problems were the biggest. I always want to be or strive to be the best version of myself, but I knew I couldn’t.”

Born in Canada, Raducanu said that he values ​​himself according to his achievements. If success on the field was thin, so was self-esteem.

“I was really under a lot of pressure. People had no idea what I was going through. This has been really hard.”

Raducanu will not participate in Wimbledon starting in early July due to his latest injuries. The promise’s participation in the US Open in August is still uncertain.

Raducanu’s best ranking in the world ranking is from 2021, when she was ranked 10th on the WTA list.