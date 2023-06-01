Tennis | Emma Raducanu changes coach again: “The circumstances made it impossible to continue”

Raducanu has run the roulette of five coaches over the course of two years.

20 years old tennis talent Emma Raducanu changing coaches again, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and a British magazine The Guardian tell.

Raducanu hired their latest coach Sebastian Sachin last December. He became Raducanu’s fifth coach within 18 months.

Now the British player and the 30-year-old German coach have parted ways.

“I have really enjoyed Sebi’s coaching and working with him. It is unfortunate that circumstances made it impossible for both of us to continue and we have decided to part ways,” Raducanu wrote on Thursday to his Twitter account.

“I wish Seb all the best in the future.”

Raducanu won the US Open in September 2021 and was ranked tenth in the women’s world ranking as recently as July last year.

Last year, in addition to Sachi, Raducanu played a German Torben Beltz and Russian Dmitri Tursunov in coaching. Tursunov ended the partnership after last year’s US Open and spoke in October of “warning signs” regarding Raducanu.

“I think he’s at least a one-year project, probably two and a half years. His game is very raw,” said Tursunov, referring to the Briton’s playing difficulties Tennis Majors -website interview.

The daughter of a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, who was born in Canada but grew up in Britain, is ranked 107 in the most recent world list.

His ankle and Raducanu, who is recovering from surgery on his hands, is not participating in the second grand slam tournament of the season, the French Open.

Raducanu will also miss the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July, and according to The Guardian, he would not have time to recover to playing condition even for the US Open starting in August.

Raducanu was a financial publication Forbes according to last year, the world’s fourth best-paid female athlete in the world with her income of 18.7 million dollars, or a good 17.4 million euros.

Almost the entire pot, or exactly 18 million dollars, came from various cooperation agreements.