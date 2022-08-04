Friday, August 5, 2022
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori’s stinging loss to the clearly lower ranked Swede

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

Ruusuvuori lost to Mikael Ymer in three sets in Washington.

Emil Ruusuvuori was unable to continue his winning streak in singles at the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Washington. The Finn lost his third round match against Sweden Mikael Ymeria against a score of 6–3, 6–7 (3–7), 6–4.

In the match, Ruusuvuori lost his pass as many as eight times and broke Ymer’s pass six times.

In the deciding moments of the match, Ruusuvuori lost 3–5 after losing its own serve. However, he immediately broke Ymer and was about to level the match at 5–5. However, two game balls were not enough to equalize, and Ymer sealed the victory with the first match ball.

Rose Mountain defeated Poland, ranked second in the tournament and ranked 11th in the world, on Wednesday By Hubert Hurkaczso a loss to the Swede ranked 119th in the world ranking is disappointing, when the Finn himself is more than 70 places higher.

Thursday’s match was a breaking party: the match started and ended with several consecutive breaks, and the duo lost their serve a total of 14 times.

Ruusuvuori also took part in the doubles at the Washington tournament, but suffered a 0-2 loss to his Australian pair early on Thursday Finnish time. Luke Saville with.

