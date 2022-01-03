Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori’s season starts in Melbourne, immediately hit by an awkward opponent

The qualifiers changed to a place in the main series, but the opponent is also very tough.

Finland the number one player in tennis Emil Rose Mountain had to play in the qualifiers for the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, but he made it to the cancellation spot directly in the main series.

It was kind of good luck, but the lottery luck in the main series seems to be on the worse side. Rose Mountain will face Belarus in the first round Ilya Ivashkan, which suffered a few clear losses last year.

Ruusuvuori defeated Ivashka in the Helsinki Challenger Tournament in November 2019, but last year there were three losses. First on a mass field in Munich and then on hard platforms in Winston-Salem in the United States and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

Ivashka is a hard-fed and hard-hitting powerhouse that got a grip on the game of Rose Mountain.

At the beginning of 2021, Ivashkan, 27, still had 108 ATP rankings, but this week was as high as 60 places, 48. The rise was fueled by winning the Winston-Salem ATP tournament and two other semi-finals.

Harri Heliövaara focuses on a doubles match, but made it to the cancellation spot in the Adelaide ATP 250 doubles qualifier Francisco Cerundololle 4–6, 2–6.

In Adelaide, Heliövaara plays doubles in Britain Lloyd Glaspoolin with.

Henri Kontinen, 31, won the Australian Open Championship doubles in 2017, but will not be playing doubles in Adelaide or Melbourne.