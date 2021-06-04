No Result
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori’s road was cut in a doubles game, Laaksonen had to give up due to a leg injury

by admin_gke11ifx
June 4, 2021
in World
Ruusuvuori’s contract in the doubles ended for the second round.

Emil Ruusuvuori was eliminated from a doubles match in the French Open. Rose Mountain and his German couple Dominik Koepfer lost their second-round match in Paris in two sets.

The Dutch couple placed 11th in the tournament Jean-Julien Rojer/Wesley Koolhof won the match 6–4, 7–6 (7–3).

The Finnish expertise in tennis in France is still represented Laura Hietaranta girls in singles. The junior tournament starts on Sunday.

Swiss Henri Laaksonen the road was broken due to a leg injury for the third round of the duel. Laaksonen handed over his match to the Japanese Kei Nishikoria against before the second batch. Nishikori won the opening round 7-5.

Laaksonen tinted in Paris on Wednesday when he reached the second round of his career for the first time in the French Open. It succeeded in defeating the 11th-placed Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut 6–3, 2–6, 6–3, 6–2. The achievement brought Laaksonen more prize money than he managed to raise last year, when tournaments were low due to a coronavirus pandemic.

