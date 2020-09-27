Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori’s plane started too slowly in the French Open – the 226th opponent on the world list slipped on

Rose Mountain lost to Frenchman Benjamin Bonz in four installments.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori lost in the opening round of the men’s doubles tournament of the French Open Championship in the host country Benjamin Bonzille 2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 4–6.

Ruusuvuori, 21, who played for the first time in the French Open men’s series, only got a grip on the game in windy and cold weather in the third round. The Finn, who was ranked 92nd on the world list, won the third set, but eventually bowed to the Frenchman at the end of a match that lasted more than two and a half hours.

Bonzi is ranked 226th on the world list and will face a 19-year-old Italian in the second round Jannik Sinnerin.

French the open is the third and final grand slam of the season.

The Australian Open was held as usual from the beginning of the year, but the French Open was postponed from early summer to September-October. The Wimbledon tennis tournament was canceled altogether, and the U.S. Open was played in August-September.

In the U.S. Open, Rose Mountain survived the second round but surrendered due to injury.