Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori’s games ended in Marseille

Matthew Ebden defeated the Finn in two innings.

Emil Rose Mountain the games ended in the second round of the duel in the tennis ATP tour tournament in Marseille. Australian Matthew Ebden defeated the Finnish 6–2, 6–2.

The duo had not played against each other before. Australian Ebden, 33, is ranked 287th on the world list, or 200 notches below Rose Mountain.

The opening round of Marseille defeated Japan Yoshihito Nishiokan. In his previous tournament in Kazakhstan, Rose Mountain suffered a defeat immediately in the opening match.