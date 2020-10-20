Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori’s game crumbled at the moment of settlement against the British Cameron Norrie

The good lead in the second batch evaporated into easy mistakes and failed feeds.

Finnish in tennis Emil Rose Mountain the game crumbled almost to pieces by the British Cameron Norrieta against in the first round of the ATP tournament in Antwerp.

After the start of the good-looking second set, Ruusuvuori lost his grip. The acquired 4–1 lead withered almost as easily as it had come.

There should have been no worries when the solution to the match shifted to the playoffs. Then everything disappeared. Rose Mountain started with a double mistake but actually got it forgiven when Norrie also started with a double. After that, the sum of Ruusuvuori’s mistakes began.

Rose Mountain hit two knuckles long, banged a semi-easy blow to the bottom of the net and the tiebreak was instantly 1-4. Norrie then took two points with two of his own passes and caught up to five match balls.

With little risk, Ruusuvuori embellished the numbers until Norrie’s pass ended the 7-7 tiebreak.

The first batch Rose Mountain lost to easy mistakes. He fed in a situation of 2-3 when the game started to crack. The balance became four knocks on the net and one palm wide. While the long passing turn progressed to the front balls, giving a five-point handicap was too much.

Norrie, 25, took a decisive pass and then held his two remaining passes.

Rose Mountain had great difficulty getting enough momentum for the balls. The game was pretty and often very certain, but he would have needed more so-called firepower.

Change the pace of the game came early in the second set. The Rose Mountain began to raise the level of risk and hit a little harder and a little closer to the lines. The tactic succeeded when he broke with an accurate knuckle response along the line and went 2-0.

The second installment showed a sunny side as a good start was crowned with two self-feeds and a 3-0 lead.

Rose lining is starting to establish itself as a player surviving the qualifiers for the smallest ATP tournaments, but so far the guns don’t want to be big enough for big surprises. In addition, Ruusuvuori rarely plays his best tennis under pressure, and he couldn’t get into it even now.

The harshest moment came in the second set, when Ruusuvuori was allowed to feed the set to himself in a 5-3 lead. He lost his pass with four errors, the last of which came with a double error.

Norrien The ATP Ranking is 70, but in the middle of last year he rose to 41st place. Perhaps the sweetest single victory of his career came at the US Open this fall when Norrie defeated Argentina Diego Schwartzmanin after losing the first two batches. In addition, Norrie cleared two match balls before the road continued to open.

Norrie was more experienced than Mount Rose, but a clearly defeatable opponent. At the ATP level, simple mistakes can be made a little, and if they do, there should be some clear weapon that could fix the mistakes. No weapon was found on Ruusuvuori.