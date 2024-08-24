Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori withdraws from the US Open

Tennis|In Finnish tennis, he does not feel that he is in good enough playing condition.

Emil Ruusuvuori withdraws from the US Open Grand Slam, which starts on Monday. Ruusuvuori says on his media accounts that he does not feel he is in sufficient playing condition.

In the men’s singles opening round, Ruusuvuori was scheduled to face the fourth-placed Germany Alexander Zverev.

Ruusuvuori did not say in more detail what kind of health problem he is suffering from. The summer of the Finnish player has been broken after Wimbledon, and he has not played a single match in August.

Finland Otto Virtanen will face France in the opening round of the US Open Quentin Halys.