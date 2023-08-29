Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori withdraws from the US Open due to illness

Emil Ruusuvuoren was scheduled to face Andrei Rublev, ranked eighth, on Tuesday evening.

Finland in tennis Emil Ruusuvuori withdrew from the US Open tennis grand slam tournament due to illness. Finland’s number one tennis player told about it message service in X (formerly Twitter).

Ruusuvuoren had been scheduled to meet in the first round match on Tuesday evening Finnish time, ranked eighth in the tournament Andrei Rublev.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the US Open due to illness,” Ruusuvuori commented briefly in X.

The 24-year-old Finn’s fitness was a question mark before the tournament, as he also withdrew from the last tournament before the US Open last week. Also at that time, the reason was illness.

In the tournament two more Finns are playing.

First-timer in the main series of the Grand Slam tournament Otto from Virta against 30th ranked Argentina late on Tuesday evening in the men’s singles Tomás Etcheverry.

In the doubles game, blue and white color will bring to the tournament Harri Heliövaarawho works hard at the US Open together with his playing partner by Lloyd Glasspool with. Heliövaara and Glasspool start the last value tournament of the season as an experienced pair, Marcelo Meloa and John Peers against.