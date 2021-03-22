Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori was hurt on his world record

Rose Mountain rose four notches to the most recent list.

Last week in the Dubai ATP tournament for the second round survived Emil Ruusuvuori rose four notches to 83rd place on the world list published on Monday. Ruusuvuoren Rankkaus is the best of his career. Last November, he was ranked 84th in ATP points.

Rose Mountain’s games in Dubai’s $ 1.9 million tournament ended in a second-round match against Russia Andrei Rublevia against. Rublev, ranked eighth on the world rankings, won the match with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Rose Mountain won the Australian in the first round of the tournament Jordan Thompson.

In the doubles world rankings Henri Kontinen is still ranked 32nd and Harri Heliövaara ranked 84th.