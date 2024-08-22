Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori was hit by a dull lottery at the US Open

Tennis|Emil Ruusuvuori meets the top four in the ATP list.

Finland the number one player in tennis singles Emil Ruusuvuori gets a tough opponent in the first round of the US Open.

In the tournament starting next Monday in New York, Ruusuvuori will face Germany, which is ranked fourth in the tournament Alexander Zverev. Zverev is also fourth in the ATP ranking. Ruusuvuori, who missed tournaments before the US Open, is ranked 83rd.

The two have met twice before and in 2021 Ruusuvuori defeated Zverev in the second round of the Miami tournament. In 2023, the two played against each other in Indian Wells. Then Zverev was better. Both times the match has been extended to the third set.

Also Otto Virtanen aiming for a spot at the US Open. He will still play a decisive qualifying match on Thursday evening, the winner of which will qualify for the last grand slam tournament of the season.

In a foursome Harri Heliövaara play together of Henry Patten with. The draw for the doubles has not been completed yet.