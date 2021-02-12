No Result
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori was also eliminated from the doubles in Australia

February 12, 2021
Rose Mountain next plays ATP tennis in Singapore.

Finland the number one tennis player Emil Rose Mountain the matches in this year’s Australian Open are over. Ruusuvuori, who made it to the doubles from the reserve, lost his Italian pair in the opening round match Salvatore Caruson with.

Kazakhstan Aleksandr Bublik and Andrei Golubev defeated the Finnish-Italian pair in two equal installments 7–6 (8–6), 7–5.

Australian Open Henri Kontinen is still involved in the mixed doubles game of Kazakhstan Jana Švedovan roll.

