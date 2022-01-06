Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori took the marathon match and advanced to the Melbourne semi-finals to face the winner of the Tali tournament

Alex Molcan from Sweden took the Tallinn race in November.

Strict did when Emil Rose Mountain made their way to the semifinals of the Melbourne ATP 250 tennis tournament.

Rose Mountain defeated Australia Jared Thompsonin 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 in the second round match, which lasted as much as two hours and 50 minutes.

The match was a strong passing game where Ruusuvuori managed to break Thompson only three times.

Ruusuvuori gained a good pace with his feeds, with an average speed of 196 kilometers per hour for his number one and a fastest feed of 212. The average of Ruusuvuori’s second feeds was as high as 160, which promises a good tennis year.

“There’s been a slightly longer break from the matches, so first of all, it’s been good and important to get a feel back for just about every aspect of the game. You can train as much as you want, but matches are matches and they are needed, ”Ruusuvuori said in a statement from the Tennis Association.

Thompson and Ruusuvuori have now faced three times on the ATP tour and Ruusuvuori has won every match.

In the semi-finals Rose Mountain faces an interesting player. Slovak Alex Molcan won the Helsinki Challenger Tournament in Tali in November.

Rose Hill was supposed to play in Tali, but he suffered from an abdominal injury at the time. The 24-year-old Molcan took the vacant title.

Left-handed Molcan proved to be not only a skilled but also a good-natured player in Tali, who softened an experienced Portuguese Joao Sousan easily 6–3, 6–2.

In Melbourne, Molcan took a very significant victory when he defeated Belgium David Goffinin 7–5, 6–3. Goffin was ranked fourth. He is formerly number seven on the world rankings, but is now down slightly to 39th.