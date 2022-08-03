Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori took a valuable victory – now the 11th man on the world list fell

Hubert Hurkacz from Poland was ranked second in the Washington tournament.

Emil Ruusuvuori surprised the Pole By Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of singles at the men’s ATP500 tennis tournament in Washington.

On Wednesday, the Finn took victory over Hurkacz, who was ranked second in the tournament, in two straight sets, 6–4, 7–6 (7–3).

The scalp is really tough, because the Pole is one of the best servers in the tennis world and ranks 11th in the world rankings.

Ruusuvuori, which is 46th in the ranking, praised the utilization of its opportunities.

“I was able to hang in at the beginning and gave myself a break, where I succeeded. In the second set, there were no opportunities until the tie-break, where I got a couple of good returns,” said the Finn in an on-court interview after the match.

The easy ones the errors were recorded in the Finn’s favor 12–22, which reflects tactical maturity and endurance in the heat against a quality player.

A long recovery time will not be tolerated for the Finn, as he will still play Finnish time late Wednesday evening in the first round of the doubles.

A win over a highly ranked player gives Ruusuvuori slightly lighter opposition in the following rounds. His streak in singles continues either Aslan Karatseva or Mikael Ymeria against.

