Rose Mountain advanced to the second round of the Australia Open Championship.

Finn tennis star Emil Rose Mountain took a tasty victory in the opening of the Australian Open. The mountain of roses overthrew France Gaël Monfilsin in a struggle that lasted five batches and more than three and a half hours.

The winning numbers of the match were recorded 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

The match was filled with drama when Ruusuvuori asked a physiotherapist to take the lead as he led the fifth set 5–2. He looked tired, but the naatti was French.

In the end, no action was taken. Rose Mountain set out to enter the last game of the match, which seemed to last forever. Eventually, four match balls produced a sequel as Monsilf’s palm response hovered long.

Rose lining took an important feed-in break in the fifth installment and pressed into a 3-1 lead. A good pass from the ball came to Monfils and his ball was not returned.

The next pass was perhaps the most decisive of the match. It took a long time, was full of great performances, but also mistakes. Eventually, Rose Mountain held it with a fine stroke, where the knuckle pressed along the line and the palm bumped through.

Monfils played played the fourth set strongly just at the moments when it was most demanded. He broke the Rose Mountain feed and jumped to the 4-2 lead. From then on, he held on and grew his lead.

The only break in the fourth round came when Rose Mountain hit the palm out through the Net and in the breaking ball into the net of the other palm.

At times, Monfils looked tired in the fourth set. He often used to lean on his knees with his elbows, but now there seemed to be more fatigue in leaning than he learned. Still, he turned the lot over for himself.

Match was played in Melbourne Park on Field 13 and there were a few hundred spectators, but there were still them. Australia has been brought under control by the coronavirus and the public is allowed to watch the tournament. Even a small audience inspires players in a completely different way than no spectators at all.