Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori talks directly about money – about the huge prize money, something that is often forgotten

Tennis|Emil Ruusuvuori reminds us of something that many people ignore when admiring the wonderful prize money in tennis.

Emil Ruusuvuori gets to remember his recent achievements on the professional tennis tour with a big smile on his face – for a long time.

Finland’s number one player advanced to the third round of a grand slam tournament for the first time in his career at Wimbledon last week by defeating two-time grand slam finalist, world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the third round, there was a stinging defeat for the young Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi to Perricardibut you can see and hear from everything that a successful tournament was necessary.

“It’s forced to look back a little: the best moments haven’t been lived, so compared to that, a really good feeling remained. Of course, I felt that even in a bad match there were opportunities and it will leave a mark, but you definitely have to look at it from a positive perspective,” says Ruusuvuori at the Meilahti sports center, at a charity event organized with his sponsor Vitamin Well, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Children’s Movement.

Wimbledon was a big success for Ruusuvuori also in the financial sense. For the place in the third round, the Finn earned 143,000 pounds, or about 169,000 euros. This is the second largest individual prize pool of a Finn’s career so far.

The 25-year-old Finn is not shy in admitting that fattening up his bank account balance is sometimes on the mind of even a top athlete who gets his motivation from the game itself.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about it at all. Those are really cool things, of course. This is a profession, and the more it becomes, the better of course. Rusuvuori says.”

“But yes, they just have to be put aside in that sense. It can be a big motivator for some individuals, but it’s pointless to think about it all the more.”

Emil Ruusuvuori was successful at Wimbledon.

Tennis is at the top of the food chain in individual sports when it comes to prize money. However, Rusuvuori reminds us that the coin also has its flip side.

“Many people forget how much money is spent. I also have three people with me, and I drive them around the world, so everyone can start counting. Then (the remaining portion) isn’t such a big amount anymore.”

Ruusuvuori gives a dizzying practical example of the expenses of a top tennis player through the ATP tour’s new basic income system. It guarantees an annual income of 300,000 dollars, or about 275,000 euros, for all the top 100 players in the world, even if the prize money for the season remains smaller.

“That 300,000 sounds like a big amount, but it goes down the drain very quickly. It’s not enough for anything on an annual basis, let’s say this,” Ruusuvuori emphasizes.

The Finn, who established his place in the top 100 of the ATP tour ranking list, is now in the fortunate position that the prize pools of individual tournaments or being sidelined do not directly affect his tour life. However, he remembers well the times when things were still different.

“For a long time it was worked around by counting everything and thinking about, for example, how much the coach travels with and so on. Now you can choose who you want to join. It’s an extremely good situation.”

Emil Ruusuvuori photographed in Meilahti.

Previous it has been a painful year and a half for Ruusuvuori. Even last summer, the Finn’s ranking was clearly on the better side of 50, but in the fall the cycle of problems began.

There has been a shoulder injury, persistent illness, problems with the lower back and bitter losses.

Ruusuvuori doesn’t want to go into details, but it can be concluded from the talks that the tennis player with little gestures has been in very deep waters at times.

“In all sports, the body and mind go together, and injuries are easily seen in both. Often the most difficult episodes are also hard on the head when you are not in good shape and struggling with something. It’s hard to see them from the outside, a lot of people there are struggling with something.”

In the merciless everyday life of an individual athlete, the whole life grinds to a halt when you don’t get to play or practice.

“It is difficult to break away from it at any moment. It is constantly running through the mind and thereby burdening it even more. You can learn to deal with that too, but when it goes on and on, at some point it becomes a little bigger. That has also been resolved now, and we believe that it is pretty much over.”

In the spring, Ruusuvuori changed its physical trainer, and with a new team member, the wheel has started turning in the right direction. The success of Wimbledon is raising the ranking back up to 70th.

“It’s been healthy days and I’ve been able to train and play more. We have gone in the right direction.”

The lower back problem that cut off his top form at the beginning of the season still affects Ruusuvuori’s training and activities every day, but with the help of a new physical trainer, his body has been brought back to a promising playing condition.

“The bladders were the worst problems, so it’s already in a pretty good shape.”