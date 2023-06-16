Friday, June 16, 2023
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori surprised ninth in the world rankings, plays in the semi-finals in Holland

June 16, 2023
Emil Ruusuvuori beat Jannik Sinner in the Dutch ATP 250 tournament.

Finland in tennis Emil Ruusuvuori took one of the sweetest wins of his career on Friday. Rusuvuori (ATP-42) defeated in the quarterfinals of the grass court tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, ranked ninth in the ATP ranking Jannik Sinner 6–3, 6–4.

The Italian Sinner was placed second in the Dutch tournament.

“I played well. It’s always difficult to beat Sinner,” said Ruusuvuori in the field interview after the match.

Sinner had previously won Ruusuvuori five times in ATP tournaments. Rusuvuori’s victory over Sinner was now the first.

Ruusuvuori will face Holland in the semi-final Tallon’s Griekspoorwho is ranked sixth in the tournament.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow [lauantaista] game. We know each other well,” Ruusuvuori stated.

