Saturday, April 30, 2022
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori suffered a dull loss to an 18-year-old Dane

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in World Europe
Young Holger Rune defeated Rose Hill in Munich in just one hour of the tournament semi-finals.

29.4. 20:21

Emil Ruusuvuori suffered a dull defeat at the ATP250 tennis tournament in Munich on Friday. Denmark Holger Rune defeated Ruusuvuori in the semi-finals of the doubles in two rounds with a score of 6–0, 6–2.

Only the first match between 18-year-old Rune and 23-year-old Ruusuvuori lasted an hour and two minutes. Ruusuvuori managed to hold only two of their seven passes in the match.

Rose mountain reduced the run of the run to 1-4 and 2-5 in the second inning before the young Dane decided to win the match with his pass.

Harri Heliövaara will continue to doubles with their British pair in the tournament Lloyd Glasspool with. They will face third-placed Germans in the semi-finals on Saturday Kevin Krawietzin and Andreas Miesin.

